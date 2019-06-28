Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of Mr. Oluwadare Aragbaiye as the new Head of Service of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Ajiboye said the governor’s approval of the appointment was in line with the provision of Section 208 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

He said “the appointment is in recognition of Aragbaiye’s reliability and efficiency in the public service of Ondo State.”

While congratulating the new Head of Service, Governor Akeredolu said he was convinced that he (Aragbaiye) would provide the right leadership for the state public service to complement the efforts of his administration to reposition the public service.

Prior to his appointment as Head of Service, Aragbaiye was the Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol.

Aragbaiye joined the state public service in 1985 as an Administrative Officer, Grade Level 08 in the Ministry of Finance.

He was Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of General Administration and Transport.