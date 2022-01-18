From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Chief Adetunji Adeleye as his Special Adviser on Security Matters.

The appointment, according to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde takes immediate effect.

Adeleye who is the Commandant General of the state security outfit codenamed Operation Amotekun is to combine his position with the new one.

Olatunde said the appointment is part of the efforts of the Governor to further strengthen the security arrangement and improve the working relationship between government and security agencies in the state.

The Governor also urged him to double his efforts in the fight against crime and criminals in the state.