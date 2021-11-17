From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed his son, Babajide Akeredolu, as Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

The governor also nominated 14 new Commissioners and Special Advisers.

Governor Akeredolu had appointed four commissioners and some senior special assistants.

The state Commossioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, in a statement, gave the names of the commissioner nominees as Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju (Akoko South East), Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega (Akoko South West), Hon Fatai Olotu (Akoko North East) and Dr Julianah Oshadahun (Akoko North West)

Others are Otunba Dele Ologun (Akure North), Mr Sunday Adekunle (Idanre), Engr Razak Obe (Ifedore), Dr Banji Awolowo Ajaka (Ilaje), Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan (Irele) Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju (Odigbo), Mr Femi Agagu (Okitipupa), Hon Akin Olotu (Ondo East), Hon Lola Fagbemi (Ondo West) and Chief Olayato Aribo (Ose).

Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include Chief Victor Ategbole, Mrs Wunmi Ilawole, Hon Tobi Ogunleye, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, Mrs Olamide Falana, Dr Francis Adedayo Faduyile and Mr Niyi Oseni.

He said the names of the commissioner nominees will soon be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for screening and approval.

