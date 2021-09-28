From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has signed into law the bill for the establishment of Ondo Security Trust Fund.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, said signing the bill into law has further consolidated efforts by the governor at securing lives and property in the state.

“As part of commitment to sustaining his administration’s efforts and ensuring effective functioning of the security structure in the state, the governor of Ondo State signed into law the bill for the establishment of Ondo State Security Trust Fund. The bill signed into law, will, among several other objectives, sustain the gains already recorded on security in the state and enable government source for fund outside its limited resources to strengthen the state’s security architecture.”

Olatunde recall that the governor had signed the bill establishing the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed ‘Amotekun’ into law in his first tenure and also recently assented to the Anti-Open grazing bill among several other steps taken by his administration to ensure maximum security of the people of the state.

