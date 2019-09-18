Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been conferred with the award of excellence in Innovative Leadership by the African Stides International Media.

With the honour, the governor has emerged as one of the best governors in the continent of Africa.

At a press conference in Akure, yesterday, the organisers of the award unveiled Akeredolu as the recipient of the “African Governor Award for Innovative Leadership,” saying he was considered for the award because of his monumental achievements in office.

Henry Adesola, who spoke on behalf of the organisers, said the award will be formally coffered on the governor in October in Abuja.

Adesola said the projects executed by Governor Akeredolu are of world-class standard, adding that, “the governor was able to make water come out of the desert.”

He said of all the governors in Africa, Akeredolu was the most qualified for the award.

He said the group had embarked on series of research and findings within the state, saying the results of the findings led to the choice of Akeredolu as the award recipient.