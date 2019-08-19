Bamigbola Gbolagunte, I

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has begun a 14 day working vacation.

The Governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye will resume on Thursday, September 14, 2019.

Before he proceeded on the annual leave, Akeredolu transmitted a letter to that effect to the state House of Assembly.

To this end, Ajiboye said the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi will henceforth perform the functions of the Governor.

It was gathered that the House of Assembly has approved the vacation of the Governor before he embarked on it. During the period, the Governor according to the statement will attend to personal and other political matters.