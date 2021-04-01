From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Thursday commenced a 15 day working vacation as first instalment of his 2021 Annual Leave.

In a letter transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Governor Akeredolu said the leave will commence from Thursday, 1st to Friday, 23rd April, 2021, both days inclusive.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Akintunde, the deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa will perform all the functions of the Governor during the period.

Olatunde said before”While Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the Governor.”

He said the Governor will resume for duties on Monday, April 26, 2021.