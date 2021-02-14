From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman of the South West Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has described his Bauchi State counterpart as an anarchist and one who is unfit for public office.

Mr Akeredolu, who spoke through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the statement made by Bauchi Governor defending herdsmen who carry AK-47 was not only careless but also reckless.

He expressed disappointment over the statement credited to the Bauchi governor, describing it as shocking and disappointing.

The governor said: ‘We are persuaded to believe he didn’t make that statement. If indeed he made that statement and owns up to its contents, it then means that the Bauchi State Governor has declared on behalf of the Federal Government, an Executive Order which now allows all Nigerians, herdsmen inclusive, to carry prohibited firearms like assault rifles for self-defence.

‘That is exactly what the Governor has done and displayed by his conduct which brazenly depicts that whether other Nigerians like it or not, herdsmen must carry AK-47 for self-defence while other non-Fulani herdsmen must remain unarmed to be perpetual victims of arms wielding bandits,’ Akeredolu said.

The governor, who noted that the statement was inciting, said: ‘By that statement, the governor has in one breath, agreed that indeed Fulani herdsmen carry AK-47 and at the same time encouraging all to do likewise.

‘The Bauchi governor has by his conduct and attitude ushered us into the next level on the path to anarchy. He’s not fit for public office, persons of such impecunious disposition and character are not fit for public office.

‘As long as Nigeria’s constitution remains unchanged, it is still unlawful for any unauthorised person to carry prohibited arms. The statement is most despicable, highly recommended for the dust bin of careless talks,’ he added.