The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has declared that its candidate in the election and incumbent governor of the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu will be a candidate to beat on October 10.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaiye said the intimidating credentials paraded by Akeredolu is the core reason opposition parties are afraid he can’t be defeated in the gubernatorial election.

He said: “the parties betray their intimidation and fears through orchestrated veil of deception, outright lies and unprovoked attacks on members of the ruling party at the slightest opportunity.

“The toga of performance and integrity on the APC flag bearer cause constant fears, and thus result in cheap blackmail, spurious allegations and needless verbal attacks, all on the account of intimidation.

“The parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) are worried that it is impossible to confuse the people on the performance of the APC candidate, because the facts are glaring.

“The major roads rehabilitated, or initiated are sources of delight to the people who view Akeredolu as a leader that is passionate about the development of the land and the wellbeing of the people.

“The parties are equally helpless about the genuine efforts to create employment for the youths through building of infrastructures, industries and agriculture. These have kept many engaged and productive.

“The candidate of the APC presided over the affairs of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) without blemish, but garnered more respect and accolades for being a prudent and productive president of the revered association.

“A unique character of Akeredolu, which is in the public domain, is that he doesn’t have regards for deception; the thriving business of the PDP and ZLP. Either by training or personal conviction, he says exactly what he would do, and has promised more development efforts if re-elected,” he said.