Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has urged Nigerians to show support and empathy for widows and dependants of the country’s fallen heroes.

Akeredolu stated this during a church service to celebrate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Akure.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, said apart from prayers, individuals should donate generously to the emblem appeal fund.

Akeredolu said the selfless service of the men of the armed forces had ensured national cohesion and global peace.

He said the remembrance day is to honour the departed and appreciate the living heroes, some of whom, he said, had suffered various deprivation in the cause of war and operations.

“This celebration is marked annually to kindle our interest in the plight of the families, dependants and relations of Nigerian fallen heroes all over the world.

“Officers and men of our armed forces and, indeed, our country, Nigeria, needs our prayer. We need to pray that God will grant them victory against the enemies of our dear nation,” he said.