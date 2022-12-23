Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has warned traditional rulers in the state against expansionist tendencies.

Akeredolu also charged traditional rulers to use their appointment as an instrument to promote peace, tranquillity and development in their domains.

He gave this warning on Thursday during the presentation of instrument of appointment and staff of office to Oba Adesumobi Oguntelure, the Olubudo of Mobolorunduro, Mile 49, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by Mr Femi Agagu, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Akeredolu congratulated Oba Oguntelure, being the pioneer traditional ruler of the community and direct beneficiary of the Justice Ajama Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters as approved by the state government.

“While rejoicing with you on this well-deserved recognition, I pray that God will endow you with the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to lead your people in this arduous task of traditional leadership.

“I also pray that your community shall witness peace, accelerated growth and development during your reign.

“See your appointment as a divine call to serve your people and always exercise restraint and caution in the use of traditional powers being conferred on you by the state government.

“The Instrument should be employed to strengthen the peace and cohesion of your domain and that of the state in general.

“The unity of your people is your strength and this should be explored for the socio-economic upliftment of your community.

“Always refrain from expansionist tendency by appointing or installing minor chiefs outside your jurisdiction, particularly in disputed areas.

“As custodian of customs and traditions, you are the closest to the people and should therefore see your office as vehicle for promoting peace, harmony and unity your respective communities,” Akeredolu said.

Mr Akinrinwa Igbekele, Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government, said Mobolorunduro community had waited for decades and thanked Akeredolu for making their dream a reality.

While urging Oba Oguntelure to live in peace and harmony with other traditional rulers in the LGA, he called on the people of the community to join hands with the new Oba to move the community forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stool of Olubudo of Mobolorunduro was one of the 62 chieftaincy stools recently upgraded and recognised by the Akeredolu’s administration following the report of Justice Ajama Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters.

NAN also reports that eminent personalities, political and religious leaders, women and youths associations and traditional rulers among others in and outside the council area attended the ceremony. (NAN)