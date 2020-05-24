Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commiserated with Chief Olusola Oke (SAN) over the death of his mother.

Madam Marian Oke died on Tuesday at 91 years during a brief illness.

The governor’s condolence message was issued in Akure by Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, his Chief Press Secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olusola Oke is one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants in the Oct. 10 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu described the loss of a loved one, particularly a loving and good mother, as painful.

He, however, called on Oke to take solace in the fact that his mother lived a good and fulfilled life, adding that her memory would forever be etched in the hearts of people.

“It pleased God to call mama to eternal rest at such a time like this. I bring the condolences of all the good people of Ondo State to the Oke family,” he said. (NAN)