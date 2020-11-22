Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has symphatized with the family of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba over the death of his wife, Amaka.

The Governor equally expressed his condolences to all those who lost loved ones in the ghastly crash that led to loss of lives at Ore at the weekend.

This is even as Akeredolu sympathised with Chief Olusola Oke over the sad event involving friends and well wishers going to the burial ceremony of his late mother.

Meanwhile Ndoma Egba and six others had died in a road accident while going to Igbokoda to attend the funeral ceremony of the mother of Chief Oke.

While praying for the repose of the departed souls, Governor Akeredolu said the death of Mrs. Ndoma-Egba was particularly a big blow to friends, associates and professional colleagues of Senator Ndoma-Egba with whom he said he shares a level of commonality.

Describing the deaths as shocking and devastating, Governor Akeredolu in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo said his thoughts and prayers are with his long standing friend, Senator Ndoma-Egba, the children and family members of all the victims involved in the accident.

“This is a shared moment of sobriety and a hurt of immeasurable magnitude of our collective emotions. The government and the good people of Ondo State are no doubt, devastated and shocked at this incident.

“Our hearts and prayers as well as thoughts as government and people of Ondo State are with the Ndoma-Egba’s family as well as other affected families. No word can heal this deep cut; only self consolation and stronger faith in God can do,” he added.

He prayed God to grant the former Senate Leader and all affected, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.