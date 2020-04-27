Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Akeredolu disclosed this through his verified Twitter handle in Akure, yesterday.

He said: “We have confirmed two other cases in Ondo State, one of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.

“Commissioner of Police has been duly informed and others in the SARs facility where he was kept and their specimens are being collected.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The Commissioner of Police has assured the state there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.

“I will expatiate on all cases in my weekly press briefing today,” Akeredolu said.