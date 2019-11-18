Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has con­gratulated his Kogi State counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on his re-election for another term in office.

He also congratulated the Governor-elect of Baylesa State, Chief David Lyon over his victory in the just concluded Bayel­sa governorship elec­tion.

The Governor while expressing delight over the outcome of the exercise, equally congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the wonderful outing at the two elections.

Governor Akeredolu in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant in Media, Ojo Oyewamide said:

“The outcome of the elections in the two States have once again, deepened the APC in the hearts of the people. It is particularly heart-war­ming that my good friend and brother, Al­haji Yahaya Bello is returning as Govern­or of Kogi State. I congratulate him and wish him all the best as he continues to lead the good people of Kogi State.

“For Chief David Lyo­n, the Governor-elect of Bayelsa State, his emergence is a major turning point. Although Edo State had blazed the trail for long, the journey to plant the seeds of our great party in the Niger Delta has not been easy, understandably.

“But the Bayelsa feat is a great leap. All those who toiled to bring to fruition, this comforting be­rth deserve commenda­tion. This, undoubte­dly, is needed for our great party to take firm roots in the Niger De­lta.

“Much as I savour th­is enthralling momen­t, the real victory belongs to those who sacrificed their ti­me and energy for the successful conduct of the two election­s.

“Most profoundly therefore, I specially salute and commend the quality leadership individually provided by my good friends and brothers, Governors Nasir el-Rufai and Abubakar Badaru of Kaduna and Jigawa States respectively.

“As Chairmen of the APC National Campaign Councils for the two elections, they displayed their usual dexterity on all fronts with candour and thoroughness. All members of both Councils deserve no less commendations.

“”From INEC to the security agencies and even participants, theirs have also contrib­uted in no small mea­sure, to the outcome, ” he added.