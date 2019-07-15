Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye on his emergence as the Olowo-elect of Owo kingdom.

The governor’s message followed reports from one of the senior Omolowos (kingmakers), Jamiu Ekungba on the outcome of the selection process which, he said was peaceful, democratic and procedural in line with the customs and tradition guiding the selection of an Olowo.

The governor said even as the state government awaits a formal communication from the kingmakers as required by law, he was enamoured by the peaceful conduct that heralded the emergence of the Olowo-elect.

Akeredolu commended the peaceful manner the selection processes went since they began.

This, he said, posited an enviable narrative that has dwarfed the needless tension which enveloped the town since the commencement of the selection processes.

It is, therefore, apposite to submit that the ingenious democratic template enunciated by the kingmakers has produced the choice of Owo indigenes as demonstrated by the outcome of the selection.

Akeredolu, who hails from Owo, commended the indigenes of the town for their co-operation during the selection process.

While wishing Ogunoye God’s wisdom and grace as he prepares to ascend the throne of his fore bearers, Akeredolu appealed to the Olowo-elect to unite all sons and daughters of the town.

He enjoined Ogunoye to extend hands of fellowship to other contenders to the ancient throne before his emergence.

The governor expressed optimism that Owo people would take maximum advantage of the moment of fresh breath and savour the peaceful ambience that has berthed in the kingdom