Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has constituted the Board of the State’s Pension Commission.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure.

The statement said the appointment was to further deepen the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners and consolidate the gains already recorded in line with the Ondo State Pension Reform Law, 2014 as amended.

The governor also approved the appointment of Dr. Anthonia Smart as the Part-Time Chairman of the Board.

The new Chairman is expected to work closely with the Director-General of the Commission, Mr. Jaiyeola Olowosuko, and other members.

Gov. Akeredolu congratulates Mrs Smart, charging her to give her best to the service of the state.(NAN)