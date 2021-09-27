From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, former managing director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe and Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dikio (retd) have called on former agitators to embrace peace.

This is even as they urged them to emulate the disposition of Chief Biobopere Ajube popularly known as ‘Shoot-at-Sight” on peace and entrepreneurship.

They spoke when Chief Ajube was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Beleukoriwei (Pathfinder) in Arogbo Ijaw Ibe by the paramount ruler of the kingdom, Pere Zaccheaus Doubara Ebgunu, at his palace in Arogbo, Ondo State.

Akeredolu, represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described Ajube as a proud son of Ondo, who has made tremendous impact on the lives of his people.

He said the honour was a testament to all he had been doing for his people and urged him not to relent but extend similar gesture to other parts of the state.

Dikio praised Ajube for leading the charge for a peaceful and prosperous Niger Delta. He said with the likes of Ajube, who had undertaken the task of having 400 ex-agitators trained in his Bradama facility, the dream of moving the Niger Delta from incessant protests to peace and development. was achievable.

“He is very special and we’re excited that he bought into our vision in PAP which is tailored to change the narrative in the region. He is the face of what can happen in the region and there is no doubt that with people like him, the Niger Delta can truly be the place to live and do business,” Dikio said.

Alaibe, who was the chairman of the occasion, said Ajube during the height of militancy in the Niger Delta was grossly misunderstood by the Federal Government, but as head of the Amnesty Programme, he stood firmly by his side, to explain that he meant well.

“This honour is well deserved. The story and struggle of the emancipation and dealing with the issues in the Niger Delta will not be complete without mentioning Chief Bibopere Ajube.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.