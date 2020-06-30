Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has directed all members of the state Executive Council to undergo compulsory COVID 19 test to determine their status.

By this directive, all commissioners, Special Advisers, and Special Assistants to the Governor are to undergo the test.

The commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Mr Donald Ojogo made the position of the Governor known in a statement issued by him yesterday.

He said the Governor, has gone into isolation as a result of his COVID 19 status which was confirmed positive.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed the current status of Governor Akeredolu to his recent trip to Abuja where he went to submit his governorship nomination form.

The party in a statement issued by it’s Publicity Secretary, Zadok Akintoye said “it is quite unfortunate that the actions of Mr. Governor during his trip to Abuja to submit his nomination form may have also exposed members of the House of Assembly who joined him on that trip.

“A viral video clearly showing the Governor sneezing into his hands in the midst of the honorable members of the House of Assembly, was shared online making it imperative that the National Centre for Disease Control takes immediate action in testing and isolating anyone who may have been exposed to the Governor within the last few days.

“Our prayers and best wishes go to the Governor at this time and we hope that the lessons learnt would help in ensuring greater compliance with laid down rules for mitigating the spread of the virus,” he added..