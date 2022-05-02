By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved business support for striving small businesses within the state, to improve their business’s legal identity and compliance, as well as boost them with proper structure.

Akeredolu revealed this in a closed door meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA), Dr. Summy Smart Francis, who also doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development. The governor also approved the payment of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration fees for 1,000 businesses within the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

At the meeting, the agency’s CEO disclosed that the major challenges hindering the state’s entrepreneurs from accessing grants, loans and other forms of financial help for their businesses include the lack of knowledge and lack of proper business structure. He said: “As a result of these factors, a lot of small businesses have remained grounded and are unable to look beyond the government for help.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“In accordance to the mandate of Mr. Governor’s administration to create massive jobs through entrepreneurship, it is important that the government supports as many small businesses as possible even as ONDEA continues to equip them with knowledge and skill set to build and scale their businesses sustainably.

“Entrepreneurs across the state have ample access to this opportunity. More information on how to benefit will be made available on the agency’s official website.”