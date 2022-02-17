By Merit Ibe

In furtherance of its resolve to support entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has commenced the distribution of empowerment grants to entrepreneurs in the state, to scale up their businesses.

The state government, through the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA), has been on a mission to educate and empower entrepreneurs in the state as part of the eight-point agenda of the administration.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Moreso, the beneficiaries received items ranging from basic equipment to block making machines, industrial sewing machines, industrial ovens, generators, pumping machines and laptops, among others.

The governor had earlier launched a couple of schemes through the new agency. “It is so vital to address the needs of startup businesses, as they contribute to revenue generation and economic growth, seeing entrepreneurs and small businesses in the state thrive, is a priority of Ondo State government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Last year, 3,495 entrepreneurs were trained and, as a follow-up to the programme, the agency commenced the empowerment of successful participants with the tools and equipment.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Dr. Summy Smart Francis, said the state is committed to seeing small businesses thrive as they are seen as employers of labour and important stakeholders in the state economy when it comes to revenue generation and economic development.

“Qualified beneficiaries are excited about this initiative because it clearly shows that the government is not relenting in its effort to encourage and equip job makers within the state with all the needed support.”

“This programme and equipment grant started in the early weeks of January 2022 and will run for three consecutive months. It is indeed a great start for entrepreneurs within the state,” he explained.