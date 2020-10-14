Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Bamigbola Gbolagunte,Akure

Re-elected governor of Ondo Stage, Rotimi Akeredolu, has taunted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for losing the gubernatorial election, declaring “Ondo is not Edo.”

This is even as he advised his deputy, Agoola Ajayi, to resign from the post if he had honour.

He spoke to State House Correspondents after he presented his certificate of return to President Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by governors of Lagos, Kebbi, Ekiti Jigawa and Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Akeredolu received the certificate from the Ondo State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Rufus Akeju at the headquarters of the commission in Akure.

“APC is a very strong force; we are a strong party in this country. Ondo is not Edo.We have proven that. They were dreaming. Now, they must have woken from their slumber. This is only possible with all of us working together, all the governors, the Bagudus of this world, the Badarus of this world, Fayemis of this world, Sanwo-Olus of this world, the Yahaya Bellos of this world, all of us went there to fight a good battle. And I’m sure Mr President was happy.”

Akeredolu while calling for th resignation of his deputy said even if he failed to put in his letter, his days were numbered as a new administration would soon be sworn in for a new term without him.

He also said that if Ajayi is contrite, he is ready to receive him with open arms.

The Ondo governor also described his declaration of some prominent Ondo indigenes as his enemies for life as a political statement, saying having won the election, he had no need to keep enemies.