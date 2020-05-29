Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday presented N47.6 million loan to some primary school teachers in the state.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiaries at the Government House, Akure, Governor Akeredolu promised to prevent the scheme from fraud and other abuses.

While explaining that his administration has done so much to improve the welfare of primary school teachers, the governor further promised to do more to make them happy and comfortable.

Governor Akeredolu, who assured the teachers that his administration would fund the scheme more when the state’s finances improve, advised them to take ownership of the scheme to ensure its objectives are not defeated.

He said processes are ongoing to recruit more teachers and that by the time COVID-19 pandemic is over, more teachers would have been employed.

He said since his administration came on board, many new primary schools have been built with necessary facilities such as electricity, boreholes, toilets and perimeter fencing, while several others have been renovated across the 18 local government areas.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Willy Famuwagun, thanked Governor Akeredolu for counting them worthy of the kind gesture.