Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Thursday presented 47.6million Naira loan to some primary school teachers in the state.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiaries at the Government House ground, Akure, Governor Akeredolu promised to prevent the scheme from fraud and other abuses.

While explaining that his administration has done so much to improve the welfare of primary school teachers in the state, the Governor further promised to do more to make them happy and comfortable.

Governor Akeredolu, who assured that his administration would fund the scheme more when the state’s finances improve, advised the teachers to take ownership of the scheme to ensure its objectives are not defeated.

He added that processes are ongoing to recruit more teachers and that by the time COVID-19 pandemic is over, more teachers would have been employed.

He stated that since his administration came on board, many new primary schools have been built with necessary facilities such as electricity, boreholes, toilets and perimeter fencing, while several others have been renovated across the 18 local government areas of the state.

In their separate remarks at the event, the state chairman of NLC, Mr Sunday Adeleye, the state chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Victor Amoko, and the National Deputy Secretary General of the NUT, Braimoh Momodu, commended Governor Akeredolu for his love and passion for welfare and development of workers in the state.

The labour leaders used the occasion to assure the governor of their unalloyed support to enable him do more for the workers and the people of the state in general.

According to them, the car revolving loan is the first of its kind since the creation of the state in 1976, saying that successive administrations have neglected the primary school teachers.

They added that no government has ever done better for primary school teachers than Akeredolu led administration.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Willy Famuwagun, appreciated Governor Akeredolu for counting them worthy of the kind gesture.