Ondo State Governor and Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said contest was a brotherly scramble and urged aspirants, and leaders of the great party to leverage on their political strength to build the party and reposition it for even greater victory.

“It is time to justify our zeal and passion for the party. The instruments of the party must be fully deployed for the rescue mission of the nation. Let us expend our strength and reach to replete the party with brighter prospects. Ours is to plough not to plunder. Our struggle for the service of the people must reflect in our support and incurable commitment to unity geared towards the good of the people and the country at large… As a leader of the party, it is time to galvanise supports and calm frayed nerves. The reconciliation process must start immediately. The time has come to be United for victory.

“We have a big task ahead. Let us put the past behind us for the greater objective to oil the wheel of peace, progress and unity in our party. We must all win together.”

