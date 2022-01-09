From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has described the sacrifices of military personnel and other security agencies in the country as the zenith of patriotism.

Governor Akeredolu said the security personnel signed away their lives, comfort and family bond to gladly defend the territorial integrity of the country, adding that they sometimes pay the supreme sacrifice.

The Governor spoke on Sunday at a Church Service commemorating the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Akure.

Governor Akeredolu added that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is to honour the departed heroes and appreciate the living ones, saying some of whom are exposed to various deprivations in the course of their services to humanity.

“These are people who knew the danger and peril they face, who knew they were signing away their lives, comfort, family bond, at the expense of their wives and children, yet they gladly sign up to defend the territorial integrity of their fatherland and even pay the supreme sacrifice.

“We are, therefore delighted to appreciate God Almighty and honour the sacrifices of these heroic and gallant soldiers, their spirit of patriotism, their toil and the blood they shed so that we may have a country we can proudly call our own where we will live in peace, harmony and co-exist safely and so that our territorial integrity can remain inviolable,” he said.

Governor Akeredolu, again solicited generous support for the widows and dependants of the fallen heroes as well as for those who are still alive, but physically challenged.

He called on the people to conduct themselves in the most peaceful and patriotic manner and also assist the security agencies in any way possible, in securing the state.

Akeredolu disclosed that the collaborative efforts between Amotekun Corps and the regular security agencies in the state has reduced to bearest minimum incidences of crime in the state.