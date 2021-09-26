From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the elevation of Dr Humphrey Olumakaiye to the position of the Archbishop of the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) as a great accomplishment for the renowned Bible scholar.

Governor Akeredolu in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, said Bishop Olumakaiye is an excellent scholar and dedicated preacher of God’s word whose ministry had made marks in the lives of many in the country and beyond.

The governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Anglican Diocese of Owo, said the new archbishop had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, having served in many capacities, especially as the bishop of Lagos diocese.

He said: “It gladdens my heart to rejoice with my Lord on this elevation. Dr Olumakaiye is a resourceful servant of God with a shepherd’s heart.

