From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has described the elevation of heartily Dr Humphrey Olumakaiye to the position of the Archbishop of the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of the Anglican communion as a great accomplishment for the renowned Bible scholar.

Governor Akeredolu in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde said Bishop Olumakaiye is an excellent scholar and dedicated preacher of God’s word whose ministry has made marks in the lives of many in the country and beyond.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the the Anglican diocese of Owo, said the new Archbishop has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, having served in many capacities, especially as the Bishop of the diocese of Lagos.

He said “it gladdens my heart to rejoice with my Lord on this elevation. Dr Olumakaiye is a resourceful servant of God with a shepherd heart.

“As a Youth Chaplain for more than a decade, my Lord displayed uncommon love and understanding for the youths. He has since remained a very dynamic and charismatic religious leader. We are proud of him.

“I also congratulate Most Rev. Dr M. Olusina Fape on a successful time spent at the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province. We are proud of you, my Lord,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu urged the new Archbishop and other men of God to continue to intercede on behalf of the country, saying their prayers are much needed at this time.

