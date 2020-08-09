Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has described the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo as a reliable and dependable politician, whose contributions to his governmemt are enormous.

Akeredolu who spoke while hosting leaders of Arogbo-Ijaw Community Organization in Akure, said he has no regret appointing Ojogo as a member of the State Executive Council.

The Governor added that Mr. Ojogo is a man of honour and integrity who can be trusted and relied upon.

He said, “Ojogo is a loyal man and not a pretender. He stood his grounds on a number of things and I’m very proud of him. He is an intelligent person. He has shown that no Ijaw man can be led by the nose; he has always been his own man. I thank him and we are proud of him”

He said medical personnel would soon be deployed to the Comprehensive Health Centre in Arogbo to take care of the health needs of the people in the area.

Chairman of Arogbo-Ijaw Community Organization, James Ashidi, who led the organisation on a courtesy visit to the governor, said Governor Akeredolu has demonstrated in no small measure rare commitments to the service of the people of the state.

He particularly appreciated the governor for the construction of the first flyover in the state which is the Ore interchange otherwise known as the Redemption Bridge among other infrastructural projects in the southern senatorial district of the state.

The chairman who also thanked the governor for counting Ese-Odo Local Government Area worthy to be listed as part of the oil producing area, equally used the occasion to appreciate the governor for the appointment of indigenes of Arogbo Ijaw into his cabinet, particularly the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

The Ijaw leader commended Governor Akeredolu for the unprecedented development the state has witnessed under his administration in the last three and half years.