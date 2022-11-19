Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday inaugurated the iconic Olaiya flyover in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Akeredolu described the performance of Oyetola in the state as incredible and worthy of emulation. This is even as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said the construction of the flyover was a child of necessity aimed at putting a permanent end to avoidable road accidents and other mishaps hitherto being experienced by road users and residents of the state. The newly-inaugurated Olaiya flyover was completed within the one year time frame allotted to it a few months ago with a target to substantially ease the growing traffic, eliminate unnecessary cases of accident, secure the lives of the valued citizens and further enhance the architectural beauty of the state capital.

Addressing the people at the venue of the inauguration, Governor Oyetola said the successful completion of the flyover was an attestation to the efficacy of the Alternative Project Funding System, a novel development model introduced by his administration to boost the state’s development and infrastructure needs.

He said his administration has taken care of the fears and evil of fiscal indiscipline and lack of implementation, which hamper projects and services in the nation’s public service as seen in the myriad people-centred and masses-focused projects being inaugurated and delivered for the use of the people of the state in the about four years of being at the helm of affairs.

The governor, who described the flyover as an architectural masterpiece, a paragon of aesthetics and a socioeconomic signature on the economic transformation captured by the development agenda of his administration, said: “This is another fulfilment of our electoral promise we exchanged for the mandate of our people”. He said his government has so far proved that infrastructure and economic development are doable in a depressed economy and that stagnated development in a struggling economy is a product of intellectual laziness, dearth of creativity, shortage of innovation and lack of political will.

“It (Olaiya flyover) is a worthy complement to the over 500km roads we have rehabilitated and constructed in our four years in government so far.