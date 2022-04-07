From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Contrary to rumours making the round in some quarters, the Ondo State Government has declared that the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, is in a good state of health.

There had been speculations in some quarters that the governor is sick and currently receiving medical treatment in Germany, hence his decision to hand over to the state deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who has since been acting as governor.

An online medium; Sahara Reporters has also reported that the governor is receiving medical treatment in Germany following an undisclosed ailment he surfers.

But the state government in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Mr Richard Olatunde, denied the insinuation, saying that the governor is hale and healthy.

Olatunde, who spoke against the backdrop of insinuations that the governor was hospitalised in Germany, said the news was wicked and misleading.

He said ‘although, giving Sahara Reporters’ antecedent and stock in trade, we are not amazed at this fabricated and outright falsehood which is being spread by cronies of some disgruntled politicians in their renewed efforts at plastering battered political misadventures.

‘For the records, Governor Akeredolu, alongside other colleagues, left Nigeria for Dubai to attend the largest Annual Investment Meeting in the United Emirates between March 28 and March 31st, 2022.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu had earlier, precisely on 23rd March 2022, sent a letter to the State House of Assembly informing the Legislative Arm that he would be away for 14 working days as the first part of his 2022 Annual Leave. He also transferred power to the deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to perform the functions of his office while he is away.

‘It is, therefore, glaringly insidious for anyone to claim that a man who was with his brother governors in Dubai till March 31st, which is exactly one week today, is being hospitalised in Germany. What exposes this shameful falsehood is the fact that SaharaReporters claimed the governor was flown out of the country to Germany when in fact, he left for Dubai.

‘Ordinarily, we would not have responded to these blatant lies, but for the unsuspecting members of the public who might be hoodwinked by these lies.

‘In clear terms, Governor Akeredolu is not hospitalised anywhere. These are mere wishes of failed politicians who now carry the burden of uncanny distrust and embedded treachery. We won’t even wish them their evil imaginations. Once, they have tried; and they failed woefully. No amount of borrowed falsehood to cover up their moral deficiencies will bring back their lost political glory.

‘We will also advise Sahara Reporters to strive at uprightness, however difficult it seems for an entrenched, unprofessionally-warped ilk in its mode.

‘Journalism is about sacred truth. A Journalist cross-checks facts and presents only the truth and not fabricated stories as mindlessly portrayed by Sahara Reporters in its unrepentant trajectory on the path of infamy,’ he added.