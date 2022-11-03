Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reiterated the need for collaborative efforts among security agencies operating in the state for effective protection of lives and property.

Akeredolu said that his administration would continue to prioritise security issues and give support to all security agencies in the state.

He spoke on Wednesday while playing host to the new Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Ondo State Command, Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Bosede.

The governor urged the command to do more in safeguarding lives and property.

On the Owo June 5 attack on a Catholic Church, the governor disclosed that the state was planning a memorial for the victims.

“We will put something in place in memory of all those who were gruesomely murdered. It is good to know that some of the culprits have been apprehended,” Akeredolu said.

Earlier, the comptroller, who is an indigene of Akure, congratulated Akeredolu for bagging the National Honours of the Commander of the Order of the Niger, (CON).

She particularly applauded Akeredolu for his passion and love for the people which made him to champion the establishment of the Amotekun Corps that is addressing the security challenges in the state and other states in the South-West.

The comptroller promised to synergise with other security agencies to further reduce criminality, just as she condemned the attack unleashed on the Catholic Church in Owo by terrorists.

Bosede, who was in company of other top officials of the Command, assured the governor of continued collaboration with the government towards securing the state and the people.

“All thanks to our amiable governor who has once again demonstrated his love for his people through the establishment of Amotekun,“ she said.

“On our part as immigration officers, we promise to join force with other security agencies in order to maintain effective and efficient security within the mandate of our operation,” she said. (NAN)