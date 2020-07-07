Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A former Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG), Mr Ifedayo Abegunde has taken a swipe at the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, alleging that he has personalised governance in the state, claiming that only members of his family directing the affairs of the state.

Abegunde had on Monday announced his resignation from Akeredolu’s government on the ground that the governor had rendered his office redundant.

Addressing newsmen at his residence on Tuesday, Abegunde, a two-term member of the House of Representatives, alleged that no member of the State Executive Council is functional aside from the governor, saying he has no regret resigning his appointment.

He further alleged that members of the governor’s immediate family are more functional in government than those holding political offices.

‘My office was not made functional for reasons best known to the governor. How will I continue to serve in a government that does not recognise me? I cannot serve in a government that is shortchanging my people because I am a man of the people and a grassroots politician,’ Abegunde said.

The former SSG said that he would remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite his resignation, saying he has no cause to leave the party.

Recalling how he met Akeredolu, the former SSG said the governor was introduced to him by former Lagos State Governor and APC National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2012 when he wanted to contest the governorship election for the first time.

He described Akeredolu as a friend he lost to power, saying ‘Akeredolu was a friend I lost because he could not manage power and allowed power to corrupt him.’

He said he made a mistake supporting Akeredolu in the last governorship election.

The former SSG, who announced his support for another governorship aspirant of the party, Dr Olusegun Abraham, however, assured that he will support the APC if Akeredolu eventually emerges the flag bearer of the party.

‘As a loyal party man, I will still work for the party if Akeredolu wins the APC primary election holding later this month.’