Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has described the allegation of threat to the life of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, as ‘attention-seeking tactics’.

The PDP candidate through a statement issued by his Media aide, Gbenga Akinmoyo had raised the alarm over alleged threat to his life.

But, the spokesperson of the Akeredolu Campaign Organization, Olabode Olatunde said: ‘Jegede has been known with his series of attention-seeking tactics even during the electioneering campaign ahead of the October 10 election.’

Olatunde added that ‘the news of the allegation of threat to life credited to Jegede is another lame attempt to stir unpopular discussion around an exercise that has been concluded by the good people of Ondo State.

‘Without prejudice to the tribunal, we make bold to say that the alarm raised by Jegede over what he termed “threat to life” is an evasive strategy to further hoodwink his unsuspecting followers into believing in his legal voyage which has held them spellbound.

‘If anything, Jegede should look within his party, the PDP and beam searchlight into its leadership crisis, particularly the internal wrangling which has led to the brickbats as seen in the media lately.

‘Instead of seeking undue attention with unfounded claims and infantile alarms, Jegede should face his petition at the tribunal and allow the cause of law to determine his case even as this alarm seems preemptive and defeatist in reasoning.

‘While recalling the different show of violence by the PDP in the build-up to the last election, we want to say emphatically that as the candidate of a political party who marketed violence, Jegede cannot be threatened by anyone. Nevertheless, we urged the security agencies to provide adequate protection for him.

‘The APC is a peaceful political party that respects the wishes of the people. At least, we are sure that not anyone from the APC would threaten Jegede’s life, especially with the shallow document called election petition he has deposited at the Tribunal.’