Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, as a reliable and dependable politician, whose contributions to his government are enormous.

Akeredolu, who spoke while hosting leaders of Arogbo-Ijaw Community Organization in Akure, said he has no regret appointing Ojogo as a member of the state executive council.

The governor said Ojogo is a man of honour and integrity who can be trusted and relied upon.

He said: “Ojogo is a loyal man and not a pretender. He stood his grounds on a number of things and I am very proud of him. He is an intelligent person. He has shown that no Ijaw man can be led by the nose; he has always been his own man. I thank him and we are proud of him.”

He said medical personnel would soon be deployed to the Comprehensive Health Centre in Arogbo to take care of the health needs of the people in the area.

Chairman of Arogbo-Ijaw Community Organisation, James Ashidi, who led the organisation on a courtesy visit to the governor, said Akeredolu has demonstrated, in no small measure, rare commitments to the service of the people of the state.

He thanked the governor for the construction of the first flyover in the state which is the Ore interchange otherwise known as the Redemption Bridge among other infrastructural projects in the Southern senatorial district.

The chairman, who also thanked the governor for counting Ese-Odo Local Government Area worthy to be listed as part of the oil producing area, equally used the occasion to appreciate the governor for the appointment of indigenes of Arogbo Ijaw into his cabinet, particularly Ojogo.