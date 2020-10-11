Incumbent Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, shot into an early lead on Sunday as the Independent National Electoral Commission began collation of results of the state’s Governorship election held on Saturday.

After 12 local governments, the Governor, who is seeking re-election for another four years, recorded 178,854 votes.

His closest challenger, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Eyitayo Jegede, recorded 141,083 votes. Read more.

As at 2:27am results for 12 of the state’s 18 local governments have been collated with six more LGA results being expected. Akeredolu has won nine of the local governments while Jegede has won three.