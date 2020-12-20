From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondote Commissioner for Regional Integration, Prof Professor Bayonle Ademodi is dead.

The late Commissioner was said to have died after a brief illness.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo confirmed the development.

Ademodi, a Professor of chemical Engineering hailed from Ondo East Local Government Area in and was a committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before his death.

The state chapter of the APC described his death as a colossal loss to the party and the state at large.

The party in a condolence message by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaiye described Ademodi as a pragmati leader, a bridge builder and a committed party man, who was ever ready to sacrifice so much for the cohesion and development of the party.

He said Ademodi’s death was grievous and painful, adding that the vacuum created by his death would be difficult to fill.

He said the deceased was a jovial and consistent politician, who served the party with his talent and resources.

“The departed academic and administrator was also deeply involved in the efforts to unite the Yoruba race through Afenifere, the social cultural body, where he was a leader. He never looked back, once he believed in a course,” he added.