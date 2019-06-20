Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has called for support for mechanised agriculture as one of the major ways to ensure self-sufficiency in food production.

He said his administration would always promote policies that would guarantee increased production of major agricultural products.

Akeredolu, who spoke during the flag-off of the agricultural season at Mariwo Farm Settlement in Ifedore Local Government Area, said the current food situation called for more dedication and commitment to agricultural development.

The governor, while insisting that more people, especially youths, have shown interest and commitment to agriculture and its value chain, added that his government had rolled out a few interventionist programmes to boost the agricultural sector.

He listed the interventions to include the establishment of modern agricultural village at Jugbere in Owo Local Government Area where 500 farmers would be engaged in four hectares of cocoa plantation each and raising and distribution of 500,000 cocoa and 250,000 cashew seedlings to farmers to further boost cocoa and cashew production.

He said government has concluded arrangement to distribute additional 100,000 cocoa seedlings for the 2019 planting season and the registration of all farmers in the state forest reserves to protect the forest and ensure adequate food production without hindrance.

Governor Akeredolu recalled that his administration had trained over 2,500 youths on cassava value addition, besides partnering foreign and private investors.