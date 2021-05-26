From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has charged the Senate Committee on the review of 1999 Constitution to address the concerns of Nigerians as it begins its public hearing.

Governor Akeredolu said the people are desirous of national dialogue to chart a new course for the nation, adding that it is crucial for the continued existence of the country.

He spoke while receiving members of the Senate Committee led by the Deputy Senate majority leader and Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial district, Prof Ajayi Borrofice.

Other members of the committee include Senator Biodun Olujimi; Senator Nicholas Tofowomo; Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi and Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele.

The senators are in Ondo State to hold a public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution (as Amended).

Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun and members of the state executive council joined the governor to receive the senators.

Governor Akeredolu lamented that the people are losing confidence because a number of issues have been allowed to fester for too long.

While reiterating his unwavering commitment to the unity of the nation, Governor Akeredolu noted that the issues of insecurity and true federalism have affected many things in the county, including the trust of the people.

‘I kept making a case anytime I have the opportunity. My circumstance can not make me believe in secession. My wife is from the South East. My sons married from other regions outside South West.

‘But strong points have been made. Everybody wants to see fairness and federalism. Those are the areas. Is this how to run a federal government? Is it an inclusive one? How do we have fair representation? People are worried.

‘This constitution review, your efforts, I pray it should be accepted. Our people believe that there must be dialogue. People are saying we want national dialogue. How we convoke it, I don’t know. I believe those are issues we must look at,’ he stressed.