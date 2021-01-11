From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has made a case for state police, saying it will enhance the security of lives and property in the country.

He also called on the army to assist in the fight against insurgents and other forms of criminalities in the country.

The governor spoke during a church service, yesterday, in commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, at St. Benedict’s Military Catholic Church, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

He said there was the need to establish a multi-level policing system in the country, describing it as the best way to secure the nation.

The governor lauded the Nigerian Army counter-terrorism efforts aimed at ridding the country and state of criminal elements.

He appreciated the support and commitment of the military in securing the state and confronting kidnappers and other elements that are troubling the peace of the state.

The governor charged security agents to work together, adding that collaborative efforts among security agencies would yield better result and bring peace to the people.

Akeredolu said better ammunition and improved welfare for security agencies must continue to be at the front burner to ensure the officers get the best in their fight against crime.

“Apart from prayers, as individuals, we should empathise with the widows and dependants of our fallen heroes and one major way of doing this is to donate generously to the emblem appeal fund by buying these emblems.

“For the benefit of doubt, let me emphasise that proceeds of the emblem appeal for the Nigerian Legion is for the welfare of former servicemen and dependants of the fallen heroes,” he said.

Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Bridage, Z. L. Abubakar, appreciated the commitment of Governor Akeredolu to the 32 Artillery Brigade, soldiers, widows and dependents of fallen heroes.

He said the command recognises and values the continued support and encouragement of the governor, urging him not to be tired of supporting them.