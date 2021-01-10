From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has made case for state police, saying, that will enhance security of lives and property of all and sundry.

Besides, Akeredolu called on the Nigerian Army to help in the fight against insurgents and other criminalities in the country.

Akeredolu also called for multi-level policing system, describing it as the best way to secure the country.

He lauded the Nigerian Army counter-terrorism efforts aimed at ridding the country and the state of criminal elements and criminalities.

Governor Akeredolu also appreciated the support and commitment of the military in securing the state and confronting kidnappers and other elements who are troubling the peace of the state.

The Governor spoke at the church service organized in commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, held at St. Benedict Military Catholic Church, Owena Cantonment of the Nigerian Army, Akure on Sunday.

Akeredolu charged security agents in the state to work together, adding that collaborative efforts among the security agencies can yield a better result and peace for the people.

He lamented that issues of better ammunition and welfare of the security agencies must continue to be at the fore front to encourage and support the officers in their fight against crime.

The Governor implored the security agents not to rest on their laurel, stressing that despite their concerted efforts, crime has not been abated in the state and the country at large.

He said “Apart from prayers, as individuals, we should empathise with the widows and dependants of our fallen heroes and one major way of doing this is to donate generously to emblem appeal fund by buying these emblems.

“For the benefit of doubt, let me emphasise that proceeds of the “Emblem Appeal” is for the Nigerian Legion for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and the dependants of the fallen heroes,” he added.

While reiterating the need to remember the fallen heros, the Governor said despite the loses and death of public officers in government, the devil must be shamed.

In his remarks, the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Bridage, Brigadier Gen. Z L Abubakar appreciated the commitment of Governor Akeredolu to the 32 artillery brigade, soldiers, widows and dependents of the fallen heros.

He said the command recognizes and values the continued supports and encouragement of the Governor, urging him not to be tired of supporting them.