From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has stressed the need for all the component units in the country to enjoy the considerable latitude to explore avenues for sustenance, saying that the current system of government in the country needs to be amended for the good of the country.

He said ‘the present system as practised in the country is a skewed one that erodes the Identities of the states.’

Governor Akeredolu spoke yesterday at an event organised to honour living heroes who were involved in the struggle for the creation of the state.

The governor described the current arrangement which he said renders all states of the federation almost helpless as deplorable, adding that the identity of each state is being eroded in a mistaken apprehension of the need for unity and peaceful coexistence.

While noting that the current practice in the country militates against ingenuity relentlessly, the Governor stressed that the current political arrangement must be tinkered with significantly for real progress to ensue.

He charged the present crop of leaders to continue to demand governance based on the principles of justice and equity.

‘We must not opt for the opportunistic path of political correctness which predisposes us to ambivalence when principled stance on issues of national development is discussed.

‘The States of the Federation cannot continue to depend on hand-outs from the Federal Government for even the payment of workers’ salariesh,’ he added.

Governor Akeredolu who described the local government autonomy as a political ruse said it must be exposed for what it is.

He described autonomy as a deceptive charade designed to hoodwink and dispossess, adding that various regions of the country must be in control of their resources.

Akeredolu called on the Federal Government to divest itself of the responsibilities which are local, pointing out that as a federation, the states should be able to determine the number of local governments they want.

Among the living Heroes honoured at the event were Chief Reuben Fasoranti; Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa, Baba Animasaun and Chief Olu Adeyemi.

Responding, Bashorun Arogbofa thanked Governor Akeredolu for reminding them that they fought a good fight for the creation of the state.

He commended the Governor for implementing the programmes of the founding fathers of the state which he said included; provision of security for the people; industrialisation of the state; sending out signals that the indomitable character and omoluabi spirit of the Ondo State man are not negotiable or compromisable; respect for the rule of law and fair distribution of the state’s common heritage.

In his remarks, Fasoranti expressed appreciation to the Governor for remembering to honour them while they are alive.