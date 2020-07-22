Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Barely 24 hours after his victory at the 2020 governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to the residence of Sola Iji, Olusola Oke and also met with Isaac Kekemeke at his office.

The governor was accompanied by the Chairman of the APC in the state, Ade Adetimehin, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Temitayo Oluwatuyi and his Chief of staff, Gbenga Ale.

Governor Akeredolu had declared in his acceptance speech that he will soon commence the process of reconciliation to heal all perceived wounds.

The governor said there was the need for him to engage and talk to the aspirants so that they can work together for the APC success in the October 10 governorship election.

Akeredolu said Iji was the first person among other aspirants to call and congratulate him on the outcome of the primary.

He said: “I must put it to notice that my brother here was the first person to call me and congratulate me. He didn’t even know that I was coming. As you know, he was once our chairman, he is a party person to the core.”