From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has described the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi as a great loss to the state.

The Governor said he received the news of the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first son of the late legal luminary and human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi with grief and disbelief.

Governor Akeredolu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde described Fawehinmi’s death as a big blow to the state, the legal profession and the civil society movement in the country.

He said “undoubtedly, this is a personal loss not just to our state, but also to myself. As a learned colleague, Mohammed Fawehinmi was a great lawyer. He was a voice for so many people. He was committed to a just and fair society.

“Truly, Mohammed’s urbane character was alluring. He may not have been seen by all, but to those who had reasons to relate and work closely with him, he represented strong voice and character, compassion and strength.

“Mohammed carved a niche for himself, despite his father’s fame and records; he walked his path and allowed the trajectory of life to mould him for inexorable service to his fatherland. He was a dependable, dogged fighter.

Governor Akeredolu, while commiserating with the people of the state, particularly, Ondo Kingdom, said Fawehinmi will be sorely missed by many.

