Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has described the death of Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi as a huge loss to the state.

He said the death of Oba Olagbegi has created a vacuum which would be difficult to fill.

The Governor in a statement issued by the state commissioner for Information, Mr Yemi Olowolabi said the death of the first class monarch was the end of an era.

Akeredolu, who condoled with the late monarch’s immediate family, the people of Owo Kingdom and the entire people of Ondo State, noted that the state has lost one of its most cerebral royal fathers.

Describing Oba Olagbegi as a unique traditional ruler who combined deep intellectual capacity with admirable traditional flamboyance, Akeredolu said he will personally miss the late monarch.

“A law scholar of no mean repute, the late Olowo was a devout Christian whose reign ignited a remarkable revival of Pentecostal evangelism in the legendary palace of Olowo of Owo,” he added.

The Governor also observed that in spite of the late monarch’s commitment to Christianity, the rich, robust and transcendental culture and traditions of Owo Kingdom flourished under his leadership.

He said Owo witnessed unprecedented development and all-round peace during the reign of Oba Olagbegi.

Also, the Governor, on behalf of the government and the people of the state thanks President Mohammadu Buhari, other state Governors and Nigerians from all walks of lives for their condolence messages and comforting calls over the loss of the monarch, who he described as a great son of Ondo State.