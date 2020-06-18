Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has commiserated with the family of the first Professor of Medicine in the country, Oladipo Akinkugbe over the death of the eminent scholar.

Governor Akeredolu in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, said the Emeritus professor lived well with enduring legacies that distinguished him in his career all through his life.

The Governor described the late Akinkugbe as a symbol of service to humanity, adding that his high degree of knowledge, skill, thoroughness, dedication and integrity have been harnessed by many states, universities and health institutions across the country and beyond.

The late Akinkugbe who was an indigene of the state was the pioneer Pro chancellor of the University of Medical Science (UNIMED) Ondo.

Akeredolu said until his death, the late, Akinkugbe was always giving valuable advice to the government on medical issues, including how to develop UNIMED to a world class institution.

While describing him as one of the very best of Africa’s export to the world with over 60 years of medical experience, Governor Akeredolu said Ondo State is proud to have had him and will always identify with his enduring legacies.

“As an Illustrious son of Ondo Kingdom, the Governor also commiserates with the entire people of Ondo, especially Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo kingdom and the good people of the state,” he said.