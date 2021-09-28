From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed sadness over the death of Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Describing his death as devastating, Governor Akeredolu lamented that Justice Oseji died at a time when his wealth of experience and knowledge are most needed in the legal profession and the country at large.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the Governor said the late jurist was a colosus.

He said “he was only appointed in the year 2020. He is yet to fully deploy his rich knowledge of the law to further enrich our legal firmament in the country.

“We will not only miss his learnings and candour, but also his renditions with experience. Undoubtedly, the bench has lost one of its finest. He will be sorely missed,” Akeredolu stated.

Governor Akeredolu commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and the Supreme Court of Nigeria, while praying to God to grant him eternal rest.