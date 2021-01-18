From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has constituted a six-member handover committee to facilitate his swearing in for second term.

Akeredolu will be sworn in next month for another term of four years alongside his deputy-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, having being declared winner of the October 10 governorship election held in the state.

The Committee’s mandate, according to a statement by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo “is to help coordinate the hand over process, ensure this administration’s records are appropriately archived, facilitate the off-boarding of current administration personnel as well as ease the on-boarding process of incoming personnel.”

Chairman of the committee is Head of Service, Mr. ‘Dare Aragbaiye while the members include Dr. Patrick Tolani, Ms Cecilia Akintomide, Mr. Ayo Sotinrin, Mr. Omololu Elegbe and Mr. Babajide Akeredolu.