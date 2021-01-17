From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has constituted a six member handover committee to facilitate his swearing in for the second term.

Akeredolu will be sworn in next month for another term of four years alongside the deputy governor elect, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, having being declared winner of the October 10 governorship election held in the state.

The Committee’s mandate, according to a statement issued by the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo “is to help coordinate the hand over process, ensure this administration’s records are appropriately archived, facilitate the off-boarding of current administration personnel as well as ease the on-boarding process of incoming personnel.”

The chairman of the committee is the state Head of Service, Mr. ‘Dare Aragbaiye, while the members include Dr. Patrick Tolani, Ms Cecilia Akintomide, Mr. Ayo Sotinrin, Mr. Omololu Elegbe and Mr. Babajide Akeredolu.

Ojogo said the committee is also to recommend and advise the government on result-oriented structural processes and practices for existing Ministries Departments and Agencies.

Other terms of reference of the committee according to Ojogo are to set Performance Indicators for returning and new appointee.

He said ” the committee is to develop the architecture for a digital transition, develop a baseline for all sectors to serve as a benchmark for improvement.

“Carry out systemic review of the operations of the administration in the last four years with a view to evaluating its performance and to identifying areas of service improvement.

“Ensure that the achievements of the current administration are properly reported and that records are appropriately archived.

“Facilitate the off-boarding of current administration personnel with performance appraisal documented together with their recommended input for service improvement.

“Develop a new agenda for the incoming administration focusing on performance-based income generation strategy as well as formulating smart service delivery across government departments and agencies of government;

He said the committee is at liberty to co-opt other individuals, stakeholders and relevant government agencies to assist where necessary.