From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta have expressed sadness over the death of Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji of the Supreme Court.

Oseji who was sworn in as justice of the apex court in November 2020 hailed from Idumuje-Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. He died on Monday in Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 67.

Governor Akeredolu lamented that Justice Oseji died at a time when his wealth of experience and knowledge were most needed in the legal profession and the country at large.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Richard Olatunde, the governor described the late jurist as a colossus.

“He was only appointed in the year 2020. He is yet to fully deploy his rich knowledge of the law to further enrich our legal firmament in the country. We will not only miss his learnings and candour, but also his renditions with experience. Undoubtedly, the bench has lost one of its finest. He will be sorely missed,” Akeredolu said.

Okowa in a statement commiserated with the Supreme Court, the people of Aniocha North Local Government Area and Idumuje-Unor community over the passing of the outstanding jurist and statesman.

The governor announced the cancelation of all official engagements for the day in Delta State in honour of Oseji, whom he described as a quintessential and intellectual jurist, whose pronouncements on the bench had advanced the course of justice delivery in Nigeria.

Okowa said the deceased was a well-respected and humble jurist, whose trust in God and passion for justice with unassailable integrity took him to greater heights in his career and life.

